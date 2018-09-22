Image copyright Google Image caption Humberside Police said the man did not make any demands and left shortly after arriving

Armed police were called to a town centre bank after a man walked in holding a toy gun.

Officers were called to Barclays in Manor Street, Bridlington, at 11:30 BST when the man entered the building.

Humberside Police said he did not make any demands and left shortly after arriving. No body was hurt.

It said firearms officers attended as a "matter of caution" and a man was arrested nearby in connection with the incident.

A force spokesman said the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a class B drug.

He added that following the arrest a number of weapons were recovered, all of which were believed to be imitation.