Grimsby Town are looking for alternative sites for the club's proposed new stadium.

The Mariners had originally planned to build a 14,000-seat ground as part of a larger £55m development in the Peaks Parkway area.

The plan had attracted criticism with one councillor claiming it was "in the wrong area".

The club said it was looking at other sites including the town's fishing docks and the East Marsh estate.

In a joint statement with North East Lincolnshire Council, the club said it "remained fully committed to developing a community stadium".

The statement added that any new site would be measured "against the Peaks Parkway option, which it's fair to say has presented us with a number of technical and commercial challenges".

"The Club and the Council cannot and will not stand still in terms of regeneration and all parties involved agree that we owe it to the area to do all we can to see a new community stadium built."