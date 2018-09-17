Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Shaun Lyall "loved playing the guitar and was always reading", his mother said

A man found dead at a house was "funny, witty and intelligent", his mother said as she appealed for help to find a man wanted as part of the murder inquiry.

Shaun Lyall's body was discovered at the property in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July.

Abdi Ali, 28, was wanted in connection with his death and police have released further CCTV footage of him outside a shop in Grimsby Road.

Serena Lyall said: "Shaun did not deserve what happened to him."

At a press conference she appealed for help in finding "the person responsible for taking Shaun away from us and help us get justice".

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Serena Lyall appealed for help to catch her son's killer at a press conference

Mrs Lyall said: "He loved playing the guitar and was always reading.

"He had so much knowledge about everything, even space and the stars."

She said she "never imagined" her son would be "taken from me in the most tragic way", and described it as a "nightmare that I would have to live with everyday".

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Abdi Ali is seen with a shopping bag outside the shop on the morning of 17 July

"I will never be able to talk with him again, never see his smile or hear his laughter.

"I know for the past few years Shaun chose a different path. But he was still Shaun. Always cheerful and pleasant, always had time for people.

"Shaun did not deserve what happened to him."

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Abdi Ali has a "distinctive" front gold tooth, but police believe he may have covered it up to disguise himself

A £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for help to find Mr Ali.

Det Insp Rebecca Dickinson said: "There was a lot of traffic on the road that day. Were you walking or driving passed?

"I want to remind people not to to approach him if they see him. We believe he could be dangerous if confronted."

Mr Ali has a "distinctive" front gold tooth and should not be approached, officers warned, adding he has connections in Grimsby, Lincolnshire and parts of the north of England.