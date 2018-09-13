Humberside

Man charged after Hull city centre bank attacks

  • 13 September 2018
Santander bank with cordon in front of it
Image caption Mohammed Ahmed is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with a string of offences after disorder in Hull city centre.

Police said a man with a "knife" started a fire in a Santander Bank and poured petrol in a nearby Barclays Bank on Tuesday.

Mohammed Ahmed, 24, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Ahmed, of Innsworth Garth, Hull, has been charged with attempted robbery, arson, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and affray.

