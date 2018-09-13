Image caption The A63 has hosted time trials which have attracted cyclists such as Sir Bradley Wiggins

A plan to ban cyclists from a stretch of road in East Yorkshire has been scrapped.

Highways England had applied for a Traffic Regulation Order to stop cyclists using the A63 between Hull and North Cave over safety concerns.

The road forms part of a time trial course, which has attracted cyclists such as Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The agency says it will not introduce restrictions after races were cancelled and cyclists opposed the move.

Cycling UK, which opposed the ban, described the decision as "a victory for common sense".

The cycling charity had delivered 10,000 letters protesting against the proposal to Highways England's Leeds headquarters.

Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK's head of campaigns, claimed there was "no real basis or justification" for the ban.

"I'm delighted common sense has prevailed and pleased Highways England listened to our arguments," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Highways England wanted to ban cyclists from the A63 between North Cave and Hull

Highways England originally said the restriction was needed after six crashes involving cyclists in the past five years, including one fatal collision.

The agency said it was concerned about cyclists' safety due to "increasing volumes of fast moving traffic on the A63".

After dropping the ban plan, it said: "We are already developing more cycling and safety improvements for the A63 and in the meantime we urge all road users to use this route safely."