A man has been arrested after part of a city centre was left "in lockdown" when a fire was started at a bank.

An eyewitness described seeing a man wielding a "cleaver" inside Santander in King Edward Street, Hull, at about 13:00 BST before he started a blaze.

Police said they were called to reports of a man with a bladed weapon who was carrying petrol.

A man was arrested at Paragon Interchange station and remains in custody, the force added.

BBC employee Sarah Akerman said she saw a man "wafting a butcher's cleaver" inside Santander, before starting a fire in the doorway.

"There was a huge presence of emergency services, it was a complete lockdown," she said.

Image caption Eyewitness Sarah Akerman described seeing a man wielding a "cleaver" inside Santander

Ms Akerman described seeing the man run across the street from Santander towards Barclays, before he headed towards the train station.

An area around Santander has been cordoned off and people have been advised to avoid it while investigations continue.

Ch Supt Phil Ward said: "We are mindful of the public's concern that these types of incidents may be related to terrorism, however there is nothing to suggest that this is anything other than an isolated incident which has been dealt with promptly by the responding police and emergency services.

"I want to offer reassurance that our priority at all times is the safety of the public."

A Santander spokeswoman said: "Santander is shocked by the attack on its branch in Hull and we are co-operating with the authorities to understand what happened and why."