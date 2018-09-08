Humberside

Drugs worth £27m found in vegetable lorry in Killingholme

  • 8 September 2018

Drugs with a potential street value of £27m have been found hidden in a lorry full of vegetables.

About 400kg of cocaine and heroin were discovered hidden among a load of onions and tomatoes at Killingholme Port in North Lincolnshire.

The National Crime Agency said it was found in an unaccompanied lorry which arrived from Holland on Wednesday.

A Romanian national, who came to drive the lorry, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import Class A drugs.

He has subsequently been released under investigation, the National Crime Agency said.

Officials described it as a "substantial seizure which had been taken out of circulation".

The operation was supported by Border Force and Humberside Police.

