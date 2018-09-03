Image copyright NCA Image caption Ten pistols and 250 rounds of ammunition were found, according to the National Crime Agency

A lorry driver has been charged after handguns and bullets were found in a vehicle arriving at a port in North Lincolnshire.

The National Crime Agency said 10 Heckler and Koch P2000 pistols and 250 rounds of ammunition were found in David Abeles' lorry at the port of Killingholme on Saturday.

The Czech national had just arrived on a transport ship from the Netherlands.

Mr Abeles, 45, was remanded in custody by Grimsby Magistrates' Court.

He has been charged with the possession of firearms and ammunition and will appear again at Leeds Crown Court on 24 September.