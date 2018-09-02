Image copyright Freedom Festival Image caption As part of the festival, a huge moon is seen floating in Hull Minster

More than 1,000 people are set to attend a community feast for Hull's annual Freedom Festival.

The mass meal in Queen's Gardens will feature locally grown food. It comes after a year's work from volunteers, community groups and allotments to grow produce to be cooked by chefs.

Organisers said the event aimed to inspire people to grow food, cook it from scratch and make new friends.

More than 200 performances have taken place during the three-day festival.

Image copyright Freedom Festival Image caption Giant puppets paraded through the streets to mark the festival opening on Friday

Image copyright Freedom Festival Image caption The line-up has included street theatre, visual arts, music, spoken word and dance

The event, described as the "jewel in Hull's cultural crown", was started in 2007 to commemorate the anti-slavery pioneer William Wilberforce.

Performances have included acrobats scaling the front of Hull College, a parade of giant puppets and street theatre.

Image copyright Freedom Festival Image caption Acrobatic displays have been included in the festivities