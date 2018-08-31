Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Peter Craven's family said he was a DJ in pubs and clubs and was also known as DJ Elite

A fourth person has been arrested after a man was found dead at a house in Grimsby.

Peter Craven, 48, died from serious head injuries and was discovered at a house in Oxford Street on 15 August.

Three men were arrested and one later released with no further action as part of a murder investigation. Humberside Police has not disclosed details of the nature of the crime.

A 29-year-old woman has been questioned and released under investigation.

Mr Craven has been described by his family as a "funny, popular club DJ", known as DJ Elite, and who was "passionate about music".

They said his life "revolved around music" and the family had been left "devastated" by his death.

A 35-year-old was released on conditional bail and a 34-year-old was released under investigation. A 47-year-old man was released with no further action.