Two teenagers hurt as motorbike and car crash in Stallingborough
- 30 August 2018
Two teenage boys have been injured in a crash involving a motorbike and a car in North East Lincolnshire.
Police said a 15-year-old who was riding the bike suffered minor injuries, while a 13-year-old passenger is in a life-threatening condition.
The crash on Laporte Road in Stallingborough, near the Kiln Lane junction, happened on Wednesday at about 17:00 BST.
The car driver was unhurt. Officers have appealed for witnesses.