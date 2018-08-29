Image caption Terrence Grigg was formerly a vicar at a church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire

A former vicar who sexually abused boys and vulnerable young men between 1983 and 1996 has been found dead in prison.

The Reverend Canon Terrence Grigg, 84, of Norton, North Yorkshire, was jailed for 12 years at Hull Crown Court earlier this month.

As a rector at St Mary's Church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, he groomed victims, some just 10 or 11 years old.

The Prison Service said he had died in hospital on Sunday but did not disclose details of his death.

A spokesperson said: "As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Grigg was convicted of 14 counts of indecent and serious sexual assault, but was cleared of an indecent assault charge.

'Abused and deceived'

In a statement, the Diocese of York said it would continue to support Grigg's victims.

"As we learned of the death of Terrence Grigg we remain concerned for all those he abused and deceived, for whom this news may stir up strong feelings.

"The Church constantly reviews the safeguarding procedures and policies now in place to make it a safer place for everyone.

"We continue to hold those hurt by Terrence Grigg in our prayers and offer them whatever support we can into the future."

During the three-week trial jurors heard the ex-clergyman had "identified" his victims, who were all vulnerable "in some way" and had used "that vulnerability for his own sexual gratification".

The court heard he stayed in a hotel room with one boy while on a trip to London and had taken him to visit a gay bar, with Grigg claiming he did not realise what it was at the time.