Attempted murder charge over Bridlington car crash
- 29 August 2018
A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crash in East Yorkshire
A woman suffered serious injuries in the collision on the A165 near Bridlington on Monday.
Fraser Kaye from St Margaret's Road in Doncaster will appear before Hull Magistrates Court later.
Mr Kaye, who was in the car with the woman, suffered minor injuries. Humberside Police said the injured woman remains in hospital.
