Image caption The incident happened near a railway crossing in Goole

A motorcyclist has died after coming off his bike near to a railway crossing in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the crash happened on the A614 Snaith Road in Goole at 09:00 BST on Saturday.

The man died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency crews, including an air ambulance team.

Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash. The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.