Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Peter Craven's family said he was a DJ in pubs and clubs and was also known as DJ Elite

A man who died from serious head injuries was a "funny, popular club DJ" who was "passionate about music", his family said paying tribute.

Peter Craven, 48, died after being found at a house in Oxford Street, Grimsby, on 15 August.

Three men were arrested and one later released with no further action as part of the murder investigation.

In a statement, Mr Craven's family said his life "revolved around music" and they have been left "devastated".

"Peter was a funny, independent and popular man who enjoyed his jokes and pranks," the statement said.

"When he was growing up in the 80s you could find him in his mod clothes and parker coats, and meeting up with his mates to ride their scooters.

"He was known to many of his mod mates as 'Mooncat' which he is still remembered by today.

"Peter was also passionate about music... He then became a DJ in pubs and clubs. He was well known as 'DJ Elite'."

Three men were arrested in connection with the death but police have not disclosed details of the offences.

A 35-year-old was released on conditional bail and a 34-year-old was released under investigation.

A 47-year-old man was released with no further action.