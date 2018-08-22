Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Craven was found injured at a house on Oxford Street in Grimsby on Wednesday

A third man has been arrested after a man died from serious head injuries at a house in Grimsby.

Peter Craven, 46, died after being found in Oxford Street just before midnight on Wednesday.

Humberside Police opened a murder investigation and made a third arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

A 47-year-old man arrested on Thursday has been released with no further action. A 35-year-old man has been released on conditional bail.

The force has not yet made clear what the three men were arrested on suspicion of.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.