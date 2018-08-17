Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Craven was found injured at a house on Oxford Street in Grimsby on Wednesday evening

The death of a man at house in North East Lincolnshire is being treated as murder, police have said.

Peter Craven, 46, died of serious head injuries after being found in Oxford Street, Grimsby, just before midnight on Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested over his death.

A 35-year-old man was detained on Friday lunchtime, while a 47-year-old man was held on Thursday. Both remain in custody.

Officer said Mr Craven's family had been informed of his death and were receiving support from specially trained officers.