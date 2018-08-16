Arrest after man found dead in Grimsby house
- 16 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested following the discovery of a body at house in North East Lincolnshire.
A 46-year-old man was found with serious injuries in Oxford Street, Grimsby, just before midnight on Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a search is under way to trace his next of kin.
Humberside Police said it was treating the death as unexplained and officers have arrested a 47-year-old man.