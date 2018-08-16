Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Oxford Street in Grimsby on Wednesday evening

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a body at house in North East Lincolnshire.

A 46-year-old man was found with serious injuries in Oxford Street, Grimsby, just before midnight on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a search is under way to trace his next of kin.

Humberside Police said it was treating the death as unexplained and officers have arrested a 47-year-old man.