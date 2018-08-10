Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Jason Gaskell pleaded guilty to killing 21-year-old Laura Huteson

A man has been jailed for six years for stabbing a woman in the throat during a 'bizarre and violent' sex game.

Jason Gaskell, 24, severed Laura Huteson's jugular vein and carotid artery with a knife while having sex at his home in Hull on 27 February.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the pair, who had only met earlier that day, had been drinking vodka and taking cocaine.

Gaskell, of Mildane, Hull, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Jailing Gaskell, Judge Jeremy Richardson said: "In simple terms you unlawfully killed a woman with whom you were having sexual intercourse by stabbing her through the neck during bizarre and violent sadomasochistic sexual activity.

"You did not intend that to happen, but the danger of stabbing the victim was obvious, and it eventuated.

"You took that risk knowingly and deliberately and you have paid a terrible price.

"The price paid, however, by Laura Huteson, was infinitely greater. She is dead."

'Horrific circumstances'

As he was led from the dock Gaskell, who wept through large parts of the hearing, thanked the judge before looking to the public gallery and saying "I love you".

He was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter at a hearing last month.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC said: "By his plea he had accepted that he deliberately held a knife to her neck during sexual intercourse.

"The knife passed through her skin and in to the soft tissue of her neck breaching the jugular vein and carotid artery and she died from the substantial blood loss."

In a statement read out in court Miss Huteson's mother said she had been left feeling "empty" and unable to eat or sleep.

She said: "She did not deserve to die. He [Gaskell] has destroyed us all."

In a letter to the judge, Gaskell said: "I know words can't bring Laura back but I offer the deepest apology and hold myself accountable for the events that resulted in these horrific circumstances."