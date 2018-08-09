Image caption Terence Grigg was formerly a vicar at a church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire

A former vicar has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting vulnerable boys and young men between 1983 and 1996.

The Reverend Canon Terrence Grigg, 84, of Norton, North Yorkshire, was found guilty at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was convicted of 14 counts of indecent and serious sexual assault.

As a rector at St Mary's Church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, he groomed victims, some just 10 or 11 years old.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he abused his position of trust and authority to exploit his victims for his own sexual gratification.

The CPS said it was thanks to the courage of Grigg's victims in reporting his crimes and supporting the investigation he had been jailed.

He had denied 15 sex offences but was convicted of 12 charges of indecent assault and two of serious sexual assault.

Grigg was found not guilty of one charge of indecent assault.