Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Ishaq Al-Noor, 21, was described by police as a "predatory sex offender"

A "predatory sex offender" who raped one woman and attempted to rape another in a Hull cemetery has been jailed.

Ishaq Al-Noor, 21, of Pendrill Street, Hull, dragged his victims into the cemetery on Spring Bank West in June and November 2017, police said.

At Hull Crown Court, he was handed a 16-year jail term and ordered to serve another six years on licence .

Al-Noor initially denied rape and attempted rape but later admitted the charges on the first day of a trial.

Following his sentencing on Monday, Humberside Police praised the "immense bravery" of the two women for reporting the offences.

'Traumatic experiences'

Det Ch Insp Craig Nicholson said: "The accounts of their traumatic experiences and evidence gathered enabled us to build a strong case against Ishaq Al-Noor.

"His earlier admission of guilt meant the victims did not have to relive their dreadful ordeals before a jury.

"This will never lessen the damage this predatory sex offender has inflicted upon them and... the lasting damage he has caused to his victims and their families."

Al-Noor was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.