Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The judge told Colin Cadamartriea he had a "short fuse"

A man who murdered a fellow hostel resident in a revenge attack after a row about cash and beer has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Colin Cadamartriea stabbed Jarrad Marsh, 31, at a property on Albert Avenue, Hull, on 20 January.

The 64-year-old killed Mr Marsh after the younger man had stolen his money and beer, Hull Crown Court heard.

Sentencing him to life in prison, Judge Peter Kelson QC said Cadamartriea was a "callous" and "dangerous" man.

The judge told Cadamartriea he had a "short fuse" and a "complete disregard" for what he had done.

The court heard Mr Marsh had cooked and cleaned for the residents, and that he had a job and was intending to leave the hostel.

Prosecutor John Thackeray said on one occasion Mr Marsh had taken Cadamartriea to hospital after a fall.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jarrad Marsh was stabbed at a hostel on Albert Avenue on 20 January

Jurors were told Cadamartriea killed Mr Marsh after the younger man stole his benefits money, last can of beer and "broke into and smashed" his room.

During a seven-day trial, the court heard there had been trouble between the pair in the past and both had issues with alcohol.

Cadamartriea had arranged for his money to be paid into Mr Marsh's bank account because he did not have one, but had not "received a penny", the jury heard.

The victim's mother Julie sobbed in the public gallery as the judge handed down the sentence.

In a statement read out in court by Mr Thackeray, she said: "I know he was no angel but he was my son.

"My son deserved a future."

Paul Genney, defending, told the judge: "There was a degree of provocation."

Because of his age Cadamartriea could potentially die in prison, Mr Genney added.

The judge said he would be on licence for the rest of his life after his release.