Derelict homes on Hull's Preston Road get graffiti makeover
Derelict homes in Hull have been sprayed with graffiti in a bid to stop them being targeted by vandals.
Artists from across the country descended on Preston Road to give the boarded-up properties a makeover.
The council gave up 10 homes to organisers at the Bankside Gallery in the hope the artwork would deter them from being a target for vandals.
The properties, which are being replaced by new homes, will be demolished in six months.
Organiser Oliver Marshall said: "It's just another canvass for us to paint but it's just a unique space with it being an abandoned estate - it's nice to give it a bit of colour and a bit of life.
"It's a great feel-good factor at the moment."
A spokesman for Hull City Council said: "The boarded-up homes, which are being replaced by new build homes for sale and affordable rent, have long been a target for anti-social behaviour during the acquisition and demolition period.
"It it is therefore hoped that the artwork produced will act as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators."
Earlier this year graffiti artists were given permission to spray section of wall near a Banksy mural in Hull city centre.