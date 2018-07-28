Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Stanley was visiting the house at the time of the incident on Thursday

Football fans have honoured a six-year-old boy who died after being shot with a pellet gun with a round of applause.

Stanley Metcalf was injured at a house in Sproatley East Yorkshire, on Thursday. He was taken to hospital where he died.

In a photograph released by his family, Stanley is pictured in a Hull City strip.

Fans held a minute's applause in the sixth minute of Hull City's game against Barnsley.

On Friday, the club tweeted "Stanley will forever be a part of the Hull City family".

Investigations are continuing into the youngster's death although Humberside Police have said it appeared to have been a "tragic accident".

Stanley had been visiting a family member when he was shot.

Image caption Police remain at the scene in the village of Sproatley

His great-grandmother described him as a "massive football fan" who had a very close relationship with his twin sister.

The 84-year-old, who did want to be named, said: "His sister absolutely loved him to bits and they would do everything together.

"I don't know how you're supposed to explain things to a six-year-old girl."