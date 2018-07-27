Humberside

Boy, six, dies after incident at house in Sproatley

  • 27 July 2018
Outside the house in Sproatley
Image caption Police remain at the scene in the village of Sproatley

A six-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured at a house in an East Yorkshire village.

The child was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary from Church Lane, Sproatley, at 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Humberside Police would not reveal the nature of his injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding said: "Our thoughts are with his family... we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."

