Boy, six, dies after incident at house in Sproatley
- 27 July 2018
A six-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured at a house in an East Yorkshire village.
The child was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary from Church Lane, Sproatley, at 16:00 BST on Thursday.
Humberside Police would not reveal the nature of his injuries.
Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding said: "Our thoughts are with his family... we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."