Image caption Police remain at the scene in the village of Sproatley

A six-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured at a house in an East Yorkshire village.

The child was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary from Church Lane, Sproatley, at 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Humberside Police would not reveal the nature of his injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding said: "Our thoughts are with his family... we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."