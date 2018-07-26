Scunthorpe toxic algae pond death 'not suspicious'
- 26 July 2018
The death of a man whose body was found in a pond with a toxic algae outbreak is "not being treated as suspicious", police say.
Maciej Dymowski, 23, was found in the water at Ashby Ville in Scunthorpe on Monday.
Last week, visitors were warned by North Lincolnshire Council of the dangers of swimming in the pond because of the blue green algae outbreak.
Humberside Police said it had prepared a file for the coroner.