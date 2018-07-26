Humberside

Scunthorpe toxic algae pond death 'not suspicious'

  • 26 July 2018
Ashby Ville in 2011 Image copyright Geograph/IanS
Image caption The Environment Agency confirmed a suspected blue green algae outbreak at Ashby Ville pond was toxic on 18 July

The death of a man whose body was found in a pond with a toxic algae outbreak is "not being treated as suspicious", police say.

Maciej Dymowski, 23, was found in the water at Ashby Ville in Scunthorpe on Monday.

Last week, visitors were warned by North Lincolnshire Council of the dangers of swimming in the pond because of the blue green algae outbreak.

Humberside Police said it had prepared a file for the coroner.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites