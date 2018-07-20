Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in a grassed area near Dane Park Road in Hull on 15 June

A woman has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder of a Lithuanian man in Hull.

Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead on a grassed area on Dane Park Road on 15 June.

Janina Milieskiene, 42, of Peel Street, Hull, appeared before the city's magistrates earlier and was given conditional bail.

Two men Stanislovas Bozys, 28, and 23-year-old Mantas Pundzius, both of Hull, are charged with Mr Poskus' murder.

Ms Milieskiene is to make her first appearance at the city's crown court on 24 July.

Mr Bozys, of Gordon Street, and his co-defendant Mr Pundzius, of Thornwick Close, are due to appear at the same court on 3 October ahead of a trial on 3 December.