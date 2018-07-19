Shaun Lyall: Woman arrested in Cleethorpes murder inquiry
A woman has been arrested after a man died in a North East Lincolnshire seaside resort, sparking a murder inquiry.
Shaun Lyall's body was discovered when officers were called to a house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
A post mortem examination is due to be carried out later.
The 33-year-old woman is in custody in connection with his death and will be questioned by detectives.
Humberside Police described Mr Lyall as "a well-liked man" and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward "as a matter of urgency".
Senior Investigating Officer Stewart Miller said a cordon was in place and extra officers would be patrolling the area.
The force previously said it was a "targeted incident" and did not believe there was any threat to the wider community.