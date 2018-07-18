Image caption Bridlington station has been Grade II listed by English Heritage

A historic railway cafe is up for sale after its owner decided to retire.

The Station Buffet in Bridlington retains many of the original features from when it was built in 1925.

The cafe was constructed when additional platforms were added at the East Yorkshire station, to cope with an increase in holidaymakers visiting the seaside resort.

Owner John Sadler said people still travelled to see the Grade II listed station from across the country.

"Nothing's been altered except for the gas light is now electric and the coal fires are gas, otherwise it is the same as when it opened," Mr Sadler said.

Image caption Owner John Sadler has run the buffet for the past 12 years

The buffet incorporates the station's former First Class and Second Class refreshment rooms.

It has terrazzo tiles on the floors and marble counters sit on top of a mahogany bar.

Even the cash register is a vintage one, recording sales in pre-decimal pounds, shillings and pence.

The glass in the wooden sash windows is original, apart from panes that had to be replaced after a bombing raid during World War Two.

Image caption Most of the glass panes in the wooden windows are original

A crack across the buffet floor is the result of a rail accident when a driver reversed into station buffers, causing a shockwave that led to the front porch collapsing.

One customer, who asked to remain anonymous, described the buffet as "stunning".

She said: "It has such character. I hope it doesn't change and hope whoever buys it keeps it this way.

"Too many places are modernised and I hope this is not one of them."

Mr Sadler, who has run the cafe for 12 years, said the price is "up for negotiation".