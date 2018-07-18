Image caption Police say they believe the killing was a "targeted incident"

Police have started an investigation into the murder of man at a seaside resort in north east Lincolnshire.

The body of Shaun Lyall was discovered when officers were called to a house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

Humberside Police said they thought it was a "targeted incident and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community".

A police cordon is in place and extra officers are patrolling the area.

