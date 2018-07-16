Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Ward's body was found in a disused building in Cliff Gardens

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a disused building.

Raymond Ward, 51, was found dead in the building in Cliff Gardens in Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

Dion Hendry, 24, of no fixed address, appeared at Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates' Court. He will next appear at Hull Crown Court on 18 July.

Another man, aged 36, has been released on bail over the death and a 47-year-old man is still being questioned.

A fourth man, aged 37, was also arrested but has been released with no further action, Humberside Police said.