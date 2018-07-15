Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Ward's body was found in a disused building in Cliff Gardens

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a disused building.

Raymond Ward, 51, was found dead in the building in Cliff Gardens in Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

Dion Levi Hendry, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Grimsby and Cleethorpes Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Another man, aged 36, has been released on bail over the death and a 47-year-old man is still being questioned.

A fourth man, aged 37, was also arrested but has been released with no further action, police said.