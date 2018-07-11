Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Ward's body was found in a disused building in Cliff Gardens

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Scunthorpe.

Raymond Ward was found in a disused building in Cliff Gardens in the North Lincolnshire town on Tuesday,

Humberside Police believe the 51-year-old, who was of no fixed address, was the victim of a "targeted attack" and urged witnesses to contact them.

Two men, 37 and 24, both of no fixed address, have been arrested in connection with the inquiry.

More stories from East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire