Image caption Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP and Business Secretary Lord Henley were part of a delegation visiting Grimsby

A £67m investment to regenerate Grimsby has been approved by the government.

The money will be used to improve the docks area, build 10,000 homes and create 8,000 jobs, as well as upgrade major roads including Moody Lane.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP and Business Secretary Lord Henley signed off the agreement on a visit to the North East Lincolnshire port.

Council leader Ray Oxby said the deal was "much needed to bring the Grimsby area back to life".

North East Lincolnshire Council is providing £35m of the investment while the remainder comes from the government, including £2m to help improve the town's roads, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Berry said he hoped Grimsby would lead by example in getting more towns to propose their own regeneration projects to the government.

'New dawn'

He said: "It's extraordinary and exciting for the people of Greater Grimsby.

"This once-in-a-generation town deal signals a new dawn for Greater Grimsby with millions of pounds in government funding supporting the delivery of thousands of new jobs, significant local investment in regeneration, and nearly 10,000 new homes by 2032."

Mr Oxby said: "It's very humbling but also very satisfying.

"I have said all along that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with government, local businesses to deliver a more positive future for the town and it has all come together well."