Image caption Stephen Ellis was convicted of 15 sexual offences after a trial at Hull Crown Court

A "dangerous" paedophile has been jailed for 19 years after being convicted of a string of sexual offences against three victims.

Stephen Ellis, 40, was found guilty after a trial of offences including rape, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child.

Hull Crown Court heard one of his victims was just five years old at the time she was abused.

Ellis, of Leslie Avenue, Hull, was convicted of 15 offences.

The court heard the offences took place between May 2004 and September 2010.

In a victim impact statement read out in court one woman, who was 14-years-old when the offending began, said Ellis had "ruined" her life.

She said: "When he made sexual advances towards me he made me feel sick.

"I was young and impressionable and I did not realise what he was doing was wrong.

"The past will always be there. I can't forget it. He's made me feel dirty."

'Living a nightmare'

A second victim said she had attempted to kill herself as a result of the abuse she suffered.

Barrister Michele Stuart-Lofthouse read a statement on the victim's behalf in which she said: "I'm living a nightmare, I can't put it in to words.

"I want to move forward with my life but I'm being held back by my past.

"I do not deserve this. I'm young, I should be happy. I hope I can be one day."

The court heard Ellis had been sexually abused as a boy and he was described as an "extraordinarily troubled person".

Judge Mark Bury said: "There's is no doubt at all in my mind that you are a dangerous offender who poses a significant risk of causing serious sexual harm."

Found guilty of: