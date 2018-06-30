Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a lorry on the main road into Hull.

The collision, near South Cave on the A63, happened on Friday afternoon, Humberside Police said.

The 27-year-old rider, a local man, died at the scene after his white Yamaha collided with an articulated truck.

The road was closed eastbound towards Hull for several hours. Police are appealing for witnesses.

