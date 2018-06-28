Image copyright Google Image caption Harold Milner ran over 70-year-old Irene Moore on Hessle High Road

A 79-year-old driver hit and killed a woman less than three weeks after passing his test, a court heard.

Harold Milner pressed the accelerator instead of the brake when he struck 70-year-old Irene Moore on Hessle High Road, Hull, on 23 October 2017.

Hull Crown Court heard a policeman called to the scene was unaware the victim was his mother until he heard her name later on the police radio.

Milner was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for 12 months.

The pensioner, of Impala Way, Hull, had denied causing death by dangerous driving but admitted causing death by careless driving, at a previous hearing.

Milner decided to learn to drive so that he could take his terminally ill wife to and from hospital, the court heard.

His wife had done all the driving up until last year when she felt unable to continue after being diagnosed with bone cancer, the court heard.

'Remarkable and unique case'

Mrs Moore had been shopping and was crossing the road at the junction of Summergroves Way when she was knocked down.

She suffered head injuries and died in hospital three days later.

In a victim statement read out in court, PC Bryan Moore described how his mother's face was covered by a breathing bag as she was being treated by paramedics.

"I took a quick glance at the lady on the floor... but it did not register with me that this was my own mother.

"I have to live with my last memories of my mother not being pleasant and seeing her in such a distressing state," he said.

However, he added that he had "no ill feeling" towards Milner and did not want him to be jailed.

Sentencing Milner, Judge Mark Bury said: "It's a tragedy for all concerned. It is a truly remarkable and unique case."

Milner's barrister John Thackeray said his client had surrendered his licence and had "no intention of ever driving".