Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

A second man has been charged with the murder of a Lithuanian national in Hull.

Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead on a grassed area on Dane Park Road on 15 June.

Stanisolvas Bozys, 28, of Gordon Street, Hull, is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.

Mantas Pundzius, 23, of Thornwick Close, also charged with murder, is to make his first appearance at Sheffield Crown Court later.

He appeared before Hull magistrates on Thursday morning and was remanded in custody.