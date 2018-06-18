Image copyright Gabbie Agostinho Image caption The road near Leeds prison was closed leading to long delays for motorists

Commuters faced long delays in Leeds after a burst water main led to a road closure in the morning rush hour.

The Armley Gyratory was shut on Monday morning, meaning a major route in and out of the city was closed and traffic had to be diverted.

The burst water main was thought to be near HMP Prison Leeds in Armley, sending water towards a roundabout.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area and were reporting delays of up to two hours. The road reopened by 10:30 BST.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The excess water has been cleared and debris on the road has also been removed."

Yorkshire Water were at the scene and said local residents might experience no water or low pressure until the situation had been resolved.

First West Yorkshire apologised to its bus passengers for delays, saying the network had been "massively affected" by the closure.