Hull Dane Park Road murder suspects arrested
- 18 June 2018
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found dead in Hull.
A murder investigation was launched after the body of a man, aged in his 50s, was found on land in Dane Park Road on Friday.
Humberside Police said two women, aged 42 and 18, and a 23-year-old man have been arrested in connection with his death.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.