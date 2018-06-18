Humberside

Hull Dane Park Road murder suspects arrested

  • 18 June 2018
Police vehicles in Dane Park Road, Hull
Image caption The victim, a man in his 50s, was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found dead in Hull.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of a man, aged in his 50s, was found on land in Dane Park Road on Friday.

Humberside Police said two women, aged 42 and 18, and a 23-year-old man have been arrested in connection with his death.

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites