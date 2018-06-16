Image caption The victim, a man in his 50s, was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

A man aged in his 50s has been found murdered on a grassy area in Hull.

Police started a murder inquiry following the discovery in the Dane Park Road area of the city on Friday night.

Det Supt Matthew Hutchinson, from the Major Crime Team, said police were currently carrying out forensic examinations of the scene.

"A cordon remains in place and we expect there to be a continuing police presence in the area," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside Police.