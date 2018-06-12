Image caption PC Katie Jackson was advised not to show anyone the text, the panel heard

A police officer who showed a photo of a male officer's genitals to colleagues has been given a final written warning.

PC Katie Jackson, of Humberside Police, allegedly shared the photo after being told not to by a superior officer.

Det Supt Matthew Baldwin said her actions "showed a lack of respect and courtesy" for her colleagues.

Allegations PC Jackson made a false statement that she had been assaulted by a suspect, and took time off as a result, were found not proven.

'Shocked'

During a two-day misconduct hearing the panel heard PC Jackson had been sent the explicit message in September 2016.

She went on to show it to a number of colleagues, including PC Rachel Eyre.

PC Eyre said she had been "shocked" when PC Jackson produced the image while they were out having a coffee.

A superior officer, John Burrell, told the panel he had "become aware of the text" after being approached by PC Jackson.

He said he had advised her not to tell or show anyone the image. "I couldn't have made it clearer not to tell anyone," said Mr Burrell.

Image caption The misconduct hearing took place at Goole Magistrates' Court

PC Jackson, who transferred from West Yorkshire Police in 2015, said she received several lewd images from the officer who sent the photo.

"It's not the first time it's happened," she said.

"He sent me an image the year before and I told him not to send me any again."

She claimed it was only after she had shown the image to colleagues that she was told not to.

Det Supt Baldwin said PC Jackson's actions had failed to meet the "highest standards of honesty, integrity, and respect" expected.

The panel heard PC Jackson has undertaken training on the handling and protection of indecent images.