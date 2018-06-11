Image caption PC Katie Jackson was advised by a superior officer "not to tell" or show anyone the text, a panel heard

A policewoman showed an image of a male officer's genitals to colleagues despite being told not to, a misconduct hearing was told.

PC Katie Jackson, of Humberside Police, "shocked" a female colleague when she showed the "upsetting" photo, which she received at work on 23 September 2016.

A gross misconduct panel heard she had laughed and joked about the text.

Humberside Police said she had breached standards and could be dismissed if the allegations were proven.

Giving evidence in the hearing, PC Rachel Eyre said PC Jackson was sitting "and laughing" with a policeman who had sent her the text. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

PC Eyre told the panel her colleague had later shown her the picture while they were out having a coffee.

PC Eyre said: "She said, 'this is what we were laughing about the other night'. I was really shocked. She didn't seem upset or anything. I recoiled a little bit. She told me who sent it."

Image caption The misconduct hearing is taking place at Goole Magistrates' Court

A superior officer, John Burrell, told the panel he had "become aware of the text" after being approached by PC Jackson. He said he had advised her not to tell or show anyone the image.

"I couldn't have made it clearer not to tell anyone," said Mr Burrell.

"I think as the week progressed people came up to me saying, 'Katie had showed me this picture'. And it transpired other people had seen it."

He told the panel there "had been some flirting" between PC Jackson and the officer who sent her the image.

PC Jackson also claimed she had been assaulted at Scunthorpe General Hospital while attending an incident on 13 August 2016, but the force said she falsified details of the alleged attack.

She "pulled a sickie" as a result of the injuries received in the alleged attack, the panel heard.

The panel was told she claimed to have suffered abdominal pains after being "trapped between the wall and the bed" as she and a colleague tried to stop a man, who was under the influence of drink and drugs, from leaving. She also alleged she was struck on the lip by the man.

But a colleague told the hearing that "did not happen".

The hearing continues.