A foul-mouthed teacher who referred to her white board marker as the "magic pen of sex" has been struck off.

Elizabeth Woods, 39, used the "foolish" term and swore at pupils on multiple occasions while working at Hornsea School and Language College in 2016.

A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel heard she had shown a "cavalier approach" to safety by letting two pupils leave school unsupervised.

Ms Woods told the panel: "I do very much regret failing my students."

The panel heard Ms Woods used the "magic pen of sex" remark repeatedly in front of her class after hearing pupils using the term.

She had also sworn at and referred to her tutor group as "idiots" and raised her middle finger at a pupil.

On one occasion she had allowed two pupils to leave the school to buy food from a local shop telling them "if you are caught don't say it was me", the panel was told.

Banning Ms Woods from teaching for at least four years, the panel said her behaviour amounted to "misconduct of a serious nature".

It said: "The language and gesture used was unacceptable by a teacher and specifically when targeted towards the pupils, either individually or collectively."

It described her use of the "magic pen of sex" remark as "immature and foolish".

An application by Ms Woods for the case to be heard in private to avoid it being reported publicly was rejected by the panel.

In an email sent to the TRA, Ms Woods, who did not attend the hearing, said she had "loved" teaching and hoped the opportunity to do so again "would remain open to me".

The BBC has asked Hornsea School and Language College for a comment