A Humberside Police officer accused of racially abusing door staff at a Hull bar is to face a misconduct hearing.

It is alleged that PC Mark Baird used racist language and stated he was a police officer after being refused entry to Tofts on Newland Avenue.

The officer, who it is claimed was "intoxicated" during the alleged incident on 8 November, is accused of breaching police behaviour standards.

Humberside Police said the allegations "constitute gross misconduct".

The two-day hearing is scheduled to begin on Wednesday 30 May.

If proven, the allegations "are so serious as to justify dismissal", a statement by Humberside Police said.

Mr Baird is accused of being "verbally abusive and aggressive" and using racist language towards the door staff at the bar while he was off-duty.