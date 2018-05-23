Image copyright PA Image caption The projections of Made in Hull opened the 2017 events

Plans for two new large events have been revealed for Hull after last year's City of Culture programme.

A new company - Absolutely Cultured - has taken over from Hull 2017, which attracted an audience of more than five million people to its events.

Katy Fuller, creative director, said it is planning a three-year programme but intends "to go on for much longer".

Its first big event is to set up 10,000 large dominoes across the city centre, which will be toppled in a day.

Ms Fuller said: "People really did get absolutely cultured during 2017 and we always talked of the legacy. We have a huge audience in Hull."

She added that the company would be much smaller than Hull 2017.

City of Culture

There were more than 2,800 activities, installations and exhibitions during the year-long cultural celebration

Younger audiences aged 16-34 years old were under-represented at events, though there was a high representation of people aged 55-64

The 800 new jobs created since 2013, in the visitor and cultural sector, were a result of £220m investment "fully or partly attributable" to the City of Culture award

About 2,4000 volunteers provided an estimated 337,000 hours of help

Annual visitor figures are expected to see an increase of 1.3 million on 2013, when Hull was chosen to be city of culture

Source: Report from University of Hull's Culture, Place and Policy Institute.

The two-mile (3.2km) run of dominoes the size of breeze block will weave in and out of buildings across the city.

It will be built in one day in August by hundreds of volunteers.

The city will also host Urban Legends: Northern Projection, which will make use of animated projections, later in the year.

It follows on from the success of the similar opening event, Made in Hull, in 2017.

The company is also to run Humber Street Gallery and, in conjunction with the BBC, the spoken word festival Contains Strong Language.