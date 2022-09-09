Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
- Published
During her reign Queen Elizabeth II visited East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on many occasions.
Her first visit was in 1958, just five years after her coronation, when she opened Pelham Bridge in Lincoln.
The Queen's final visit to East Yorkshire was during Hull's year as UK City of Culture in November 2017.
Hundreds of people greeted her at the city's Paragon railway station as she arrived for her visit to the Siemens Gamesa factory on Alexandra Dock, before she went on to open a new medical building at the University of Hull.
Huge crowds gathered to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on that 1958 visit as the couple visited Lincoln City's Sincil Bank football stadium and the cathedral, where she unveiled a window to the memory of Flying Training Command Unit.
The royal couple were then taken on a tour of Grimsby's fish docks and the Appleby Frodingham Steel Works in Scunthorpe.
Her Majesty returned to the region in 1960 to visit RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.
Arriving by plane, The Queen was pregnant with her third child, Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, at the time.
Their visit was marked with a flypast before she conducted an inspection of the troops outside the base's College Hall.
She also visited RAF Scampton in 1963, where her visit was also marked by a flypast.
And Lincolnshire's world-famous Red Arrows, based at Scampton, have always had a very special way of marking royal celebrations.
Known for her deep love of horses, Her Majesty was a regular attendee at the Burghley Horse Trials, held at Burghley House in Lincolnshire.
In 1971, she had the pleasure of presenting her daughter, Princess Anne, with the Raleigh Trophy, the first prize and a European Gold Medal.
In July 1981, she officially opened the Humber Bridge, congratulating engineers involved in the project.
The Queen said it made "a personal hat-trick of spectacular proportions" as she had also opened the Forth and Severn bridges.
"Not only its size but its beauty makes it such a splendid advertisement for British engineering," she added.
In 2002, as part of her Golden Jubilee tour, she came to Beverley, visiting Bishop Burton College and the town's racecourse.
During the same tour, she visited the mosque at the Islamic Community Centre in Scunthorpe - her first visit to a British mosque - where she was presented with a copy of the Koran.
Then, in 2009, after arriving by Royal train, The Queen officially opened Hull's transport interchange and a new cancer unit at Castle Hill hospital.
Eight years later, Her Majesty was back to visit the UK City of Culture.
Mrs Susan Cunliffe-Lister, the former Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, said: "I think we are going to feel completely lost for a while. She has been there for so long.
"We've had three great queens over the years and I think she definitely will be the one who most people feel the most love and respect for."
