Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Fiona Southwell's body was discovered at a farm near Seaton, East Yorkshire in July

A man accused of stabbing a woman to death after she replaced him as a stable hand "hoped he might get his job back" after her death, a court heard.

Daniel Edwards, 22, is accused of murdering 60-year-old Fiona Southwell at a farm near Seaton in East Yorkshire in July.

Hull Crown Court heard his stepmother told him off for making the comment to her a day after Ms Southwell died.

Mr Edwards of King Street, Hornsea, East Yorkshire, denies murder.

The jury previously heard Ms Southwell was stabbed 19 times at Grange Farm, with her body found by her brother in a barn.

Mr Edwards was working in a new job at a neighbouring farm on the morning of the murder after he had been sacked from Grange Farm.

His stepmother Sharon Edwards told the court Mr Edwards was "better with his hands than his head".

'He was nonchalant'

After Mr Edwards made the remark about his job, his stepmother told him not to "talk like that about a woman who's lost her life", the jury heard.

"He was nonchalant, he wasn't at all upset - he was just Daniel," she said.

The trial also heard from witness Susan Dearing, who claimed to have seen Mr Edwards twice on the day of the murder.

Image caption Police were called to Grange Farm in Goxhill Lane, near Seaton

The first sighting was him coming from the direction of the farm, and then later in the afternoon outside her home.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard clothing stained with Ms Southwell's blood was recovered from Mr Edwards' bedroom.

Barrister David Gordon, prosecuting, said Mr Edwards' resentment about losing his job "may have provided him with a motive".

The case continues.