Image copyright Bramley family Image caption Paul Bramley was one of 150 passengers onboard the Germanwings plane, which co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed in the Alps a year ago

The father of a British man who died in last year's Germanwings air disaster has called for more stringent checks on pilots' mental health.

Paul Bramley, 28, died on 24 March after co-pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed in the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board Flight 9525.

A report revealed Lubitz, 27, was urged to attend a psychiatric hospital weeks earlier, but his employer was not told.

Philip Bramley said pilots "should be tested much more regularly".

French investigators believe Lubitz brought down the plane deliberately and have called for medical confidentiality to be relaxed for pilots.

He had been suffering from severe depression, they said, but doctors had been unable to disclose this.

Speaking on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, Mr Bramley, from Hull, echoed calls in the official report for more checks to take place.

"We test our athletes more than we test our pilots," he said.

"I'm more concerned with the airline and what they should do to prevent this happening."

Image caption Phillip Bramley said he suffered a stroke since losing his son and believed it was caused by the disaster

Lubitz had been seen "41 times" by different doctors, he said.

"Doctors should give that information freely to certain people who are in positions where it's important for public safety."

Mr Bramley, said he believed a stroke he suffered in the wake of his son's death was caused by "the ongoing nightmare" of the case.

"I'm not sleeping, my blood pressure is through the roof and now I'm disabled," he said.

The report, by the BEA investigation agency, said confidentiality had to be balanced with the risk an individual might pose to public safety and that "clearer rules" were needed.

It also calls for more stringent medical checks for pilots including "psychological or psychiatric problems".

Both Germanwings and its parent company Lufthansa have previously said that Lubitz, 27, had passed all tests of fitness to fly.

Lufthansa has also acknowledged that it knew the co-pilot had suffered from severe depression in 2009 while training for his pilot's licence.