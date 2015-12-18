Image copyright Jerome Whittingham Image caption Work at Holy Trinity Church is expected to be finished in time for Hull becoming UK City of Culture 2017

A £4.5m revamp of England's largest parish church building has begun.

Work on Holy Trinity in Hull is due to finish in time for the city becoming UK City of Culture 2017.

The first stage involves the lifting, recording and removal of ledger stones in the churchyard before a new surface is laid.

Further work includes remodelling the nave and combining the churchyard and Trinity Square to form a public space.

A glazed extension housing a kitchen and cafe will also be built at the buildings south-west corner.

Chair of the Holy Trinity Development Trust, John Robinson said: "We are really excited that the physical transformation of Holy Trinity has now begun."

Image copyright Jerome Whittingham Image caption Any ledger stones of note will be retained within the church.

The project is being funded by donations and fundraisers say they have raised about 60% of the money needed.

The vicar of Holy Trinity, the Reverend Canon Dr Neal Barnes, said the church would remain open for services and events during the works.